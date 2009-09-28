It’s Kim Kardashian’s Turn for Love!

Khloé has her new hubby, Kourtney will soon have her baby, and Kim is taking a new shot with an old flame.

That’s right—Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush are back together.

Wearing her purple ‘Mr. and Mrs. Odom’ sweats, the E! reality star hopped on the first flight to New Orleans late Sunday night following her sister’s nuptials.

Of course, that wasn’t the only sign pointing to reconciliation this weekend. While the Saints player was in Buffalo beating the Bills, his mother Denise Griffin, stepfather Lamar Griffin and brother Jovan Griffin were among the close friends and family in attendance at the big bash.

