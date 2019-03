Yes, Nene’s ghetto fabulous cougar crew is back in action, and it looks like things will be off to a fiery (to say the least) start this Thursday when The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo. This is only a 16 second clip, but what an impact. If you’re thinking the “Your Mama is a bitch!” is being spewed by Sheree’s ex-husband (bitch needs her settlement, Gucci slingbacks and yoga classes don’t pay for themselves) Think again. This is just her party planner.

