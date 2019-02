Yesterday, Complex revealed the Eminem cover story from our December/January issue (click here if you missed it!), and today a sneak peek at their second cover story with the lovely and talented Zoe Saldana. After all, she’s having one hell of a year, playing Uhura in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek remake, and now starring in James Cameron’s highly-anticipated CGI orgy Avatar. What better way to cap off 2009 than with a Complex cover?

