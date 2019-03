<p>Topsail’s three-mile beach edges up to the Gulf in undulating waves of 20-foot dunes, heaped like giant spoonfuls of sugar beside the emerald water.Lying among them are five dune lakes, which occur nowhere else in the United States but in Florida’s Panhandle. Source Link :- http://b4tea.com/information/topsail-hill-state-preserve-park-fl-review</p>

Also On Global Grind: