<p><span>In the 42nd episode of the HipHollywood Weekly Wrap, we hit the red carpet at the 41st NAACP Image Awards and pre-show gala. Vogue Italia shows some love to curvy gals, upcoming talents and stylish black folks with their new websites. Production duo, Avila brothers talk about Usher’s upcoming album. We also talk to star of The Forgotten, Rochelle Aytes. Ashy Larry aka Donnell Rawlings show us a thing or two about disrespect. </span></p>

