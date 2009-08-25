HRD Ministry plans to introduce grade system in CB

<p>HRD Ministry is planning to introduce grade system in CBSE schools from the next academic year with no pass or fail category. "The current system (of marks and percentage) leads to an unhealthy competition among the students. We are hoping to implement the new grading system from the next academic year," a senior HRD Ministry official said. Source Link :- http://ready2beat.com/educational/cbse-new-grading-system-grade-e-new-grading</p>

