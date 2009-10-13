Dancing With The Stars Recap 10/12/09 «

<p> </p><p>Last week Debi and Maks were the weakest link and Tom Delay was forced to leave the competition because of an injury. DWTS is doing things! 4 new dances will debut tonight: The Country Two Step, The Bolero, The Charleston and The Lambada. I’m thinking that the Lambada and the Two step will be the most difficult dances to master tonight, but we will see. We are down to 11 couples now, so I am sure that they are anxious to prove theirselves with these new dances. The New Dances will allow a lift (what will Carrie Ann do)</p><p>Chuck’s Samba last week pleased the judges, even if it was unorthodox. This week, Chuck and Anna danced the Two Step. Check has a little history with The Two Step, so Anna is hopeful that he will get it. Okay, this hony tonk dance totally fits Chuck’s style. I don’t even think it matters how he dances anymore, because he has style and the crowd seems to love him. Len thought that the lifts were good and that he was entertaining as always. He reminded him that he has to improve the quality. Bruno was amazed that it actually looked like a two step. Carrie Ann thought that this dance was most matched to his style and she likes that he never lets a dance beat him. I agree. (MAC-5), Carrie Ann-6, Len-5, Bruno-6=17</p><p> </p><p>Melissa’s Samba wasn’t believable last week and this week, she is hoping to be fearless. Tonight, they danced the Charleston. Mark took Melissa to a 1920’s club to help feel the dance and this little intervention appears to have helped. This was a really cute flirty dance that truly emobodied the spirt of the 20’s. Most important, Melissa looked like she had fun. Good job Mark! Bruno thought she brought the 1020’s back and she had a 110% improvement. Carrie Anne thought she was fantastic and this dance was a breakthrough. Len thought the dance had energy, excitement and entertainment. I agree. (MAC-9) Carrie Ann-9, Len-9, Bruno-10=28</p>

