Dancing With The Stars Recap 10/12/09 «

<p>&nbsp;</p><p>Last week Debi and Maks were the weakest link and Tom Delay was forced to leave the competition because of an injury.&nbsp; DWTS is doing things!&nbsp; 4 new dances will debut tonight:&nbsp; The&nbsp;Country&nbsp;Two Step, The Bolero, The Charleston and The Lambada.&nbsp; I&rsquo;m thinking that the Lambada and the Two step will be the most difficult dances to master tonight, but we will see.&nbsp; We are down to 11 couples now, so I am sure that they are anxious to prove theirselves with these new dances.&nbsp; The New Dances will allow a lift (what will Carrie Ann do)</p><p>Chuck&rsquo;s Samba last week pleased the judges, even if it was unorthodox.&nbsp; This week, Chuck and Anna danced the Two Step.&nbsp; Check has a little history with The Two Step, so Anna is hopeful that he will get it.&nbsp; Okay, this hony tonk dance totally fits Chuck&rsquo;s style.&nbsp; I don&rsquo;t even think it matters how he dances anymore,&nbsp;because&nbsp;he has style and the crowd seems to love him.&nbsp; Len thought that the lifts were good and that he was entertaining as always.&nbsp; He reminded him that he has to improve the quality.&nbsp; Bruno was amazed that it actually&nbsp;looked like a two step.&nbsp; Carrie Ann thought that this dance was&nbsp;most matched to his style and she likes that &nbsp;he never lets a dance beat him.&nbsp; I agree.&nbsp; (MAC-5), Carrie Ann-6, Len-5, Bruno-6=17</p><p>&nbsp;</p><p>Melissa&rsquo;s Samba wasn&rsquo;t believable last week and this week, she is hoping to be fearless.&nbsp; Tonight, they&nbsp;danced the Charleston.&nbsp; Mark took Melissa to a 1920&rsquo;s club to help&nbsp;feel the dance and this little intervention appears to have helped.&nbsp; This was a really cute flirty dance that truly emobodied the spirt of the 20&rsquo;s.&nbsp;&nbsp; Most important, Melissa looked like she had fun.&nbsp; Good job Mark!&nbsp; Bruno thought she brought the 1020&rsquo;s back and she had a 110% improvement.&nbsp; Carrie Anne thought she was fantastic and this dance was a breakthrough.&nbsp; Len thought the dance had energy, &nbsp;excitement and entertainment.&nbsp; I agree.&nbsp;&nbsp; (MAC-9) Carrie Ann-9, Len-9, Bruno-10=28</p>

