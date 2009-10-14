Leighton Meester Hooks Up With Robin Thicke For ‘S

<p>Leighton Meester has finally released the first single off her forthcoming debut album. After the "Gossip Girl" star teased fans with her duet with Cobra Starship, the VMA-nominated "Good Girls Go Bad," as well as the leaked track "Birthday," the actress-turned-singer has hooked up with Robin Thicke on "Somebody to Love." Although no release date has been set for the record, Meester recently spoke to EW.com about the track, produced by Mike Caren and Oligee (Flo Rida, Cobra Starship). "I so often get love confused with sex and vice versa," she said about "Somebody to Love." "And the song is basically about how I can’t get any — I can’t find anyone to love." The song, which mixes Meester’s pop-electronica vibe with Thicke’s smooth R&B stylings, harks back to Madonna’s early-’90s dance music. Meester told EW that she was über-excited about working with Thicke. "He’s so soulful, and his voice is so flawless and beautiful," she said. "I don’t even think he knows how much I love him." The song was written by Rico Love, who has worked with artists like Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé and Usher. "I was honored when I found out that my record was chosen to be Leighton’s first single. It’s exciting to be able to show a different side of my work and me," Love said in a statement. "I listen and study all types of music, and I want to share that with the world. What better way to do that than with one of the biggest stars in entertainment today." "GG" fans shouldn’t worry that Meester has any plans to leave her home on the Upper East Side for her music career. For now, she feels perfectly fine being both an actor and a singer. "I don’t know if I can really choose a favorite of what I want to do more or what I love more, ’cause I feel like I always felt I can do both," she told MTV News earlier this year. "I feel like it goes hand in hand. Singing really is acting. In a lot of ways, it’s much more personal. I love music, and being able to work on that is amazing."</p><p>Leighton Meester has finally released the first single off her forthcoming debut album. After the "Gossip Girl" star teased fans with her duet with Cobra Starship, the VMA-nominated "Good Girls Go Bad," as well as the leaked track "Birthday," the actress-turned-singer has hooked up with Robin Thicke on "Somebody to Love."</p><p>Although no release date has been set for the record, Meester recently spoke to EW.com about the track, produced by Mike Caren and Oligee (Flo Rida, Cobra Starship). "I so often get love confused with sex and vice versa," she said about "Somebody to Love." "And the song is basically about how I can’t get any — I can’t find anyone to love."</p><p>The song, which mixes Meester’s pop-electronica vibe with Thicke’s smooth R&B stylings, harks back to Madonna’s early-’90s dance music. Meester told EW that she was über-excited about working with Thicke. "He’s so soulful, and his voice is so flawless and beautiful," she said. "I don’t even think he knows how much I love him."</p>

