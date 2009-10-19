HomeNews

Taliban Starts YouTube Channel

Leave a comment

<p>Email</p><p>Password</p><p>&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;</p><p>(Newser) &ndash; The jihad has come to YouTube: The Taliban has set up shop on the viral video site, posting two propaganda videos to its &ldquo;Istqalmedia&rdquo; channel, Fareed Zakaria noticed over the weekend. One, which you can see here, shows a variety of pastoral scenes set to Pashtun-language music. The other, which according to Zakaria included &ldquo;hideous scenes of death and destruction,&rdquo; has been taken down.</p><p>&mdash;Kevin Spak Source: Huffington Post</p>

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close