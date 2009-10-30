Hitler’s Last Aide Dies

<p>Email</p><p>Password</p><p> </p><p>(Newser) – The last surviving member of Adolf Hitler’s inner circle died this week, at 96, and historians hope his soon-to-be released memoirs will silence once and for all claims from revisionists that Hitler wasn’t aware of the Holocaust. Fritz Darges was present at most of Hitler’s conferences until 1944, when he was ordered to fight on the eastern front after enraging the Fuhrer by joking that the Luftwaffe, not him, should swat a fly pestering the leader.</p><p>Darges, who sold cars after the war, died still believing that Hitler was "the greatest man who ever lived," the Telegraph reports. "We all dreamed of a greater German empire," he told a German newspaper shortly before his death, recalling the Nazi leader as "warm-hearted" and a genius. "That is why I served him and would do it all again now."</p>

