Gucci Mane Feat. Usher – Spotlight Lyrics Mp3

<p>Artist : Gucci Mane Featuring Usher Song Title : Spotlight Album : The State vs Radric Davis</p><p>[Chorus – Usher ] Cause the spolight ain&rsquo;t nothin without ya girl And the dance floor ain&rsquo;t nothing without ya girl You were so stopper Lets get it poppin</p><p>Cause the spolight ain&rsquo;t nothin without ya girl And the dance floor ain&rsquo;t nothing without ya girl You were so stopper Lets get it poppin</p><p>[Gucci Mane] Rose by fifty Uh Now she tipsy Slow dancing in my mansion with no panties Want to get me Three girls Gucci trippin Thats a lot of women Expensive denim jeans on Designer heels ya feel me? I don&rsquo;t want no violence But damn she tryin to kill me She tryin to make me feel her I&rsquo;m trying to make her feel me She just had a long day Know i got that long cake I give her that long scream I f**k with her the long way</p><p>[Chorus – Usher ] Cause the spolight ain&rsquo;t nothin without ya girl And the dance floor ain&rsquo;t nothing without ya girl You were so stopper Lets get it poppin</p>

