Kanye West And Amber Rose Helping Others

<p> </p><p><span style="font-family: ‘Lucida Grande’, ‘Lucida Sans Unicode’, Calibri, Arial, Helvetica, Sans, FreeSans, Jamrul, Garuda, Kalimati; font-size: 13px;"><p style="margin-top: 0.6em; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 0.3em; margin-left: 0px; line-height: 16px; padding: 0px;"><strong style="padding: 0px; margin: 0px;">How sweet is this??</strong></p><p style="margin-top: 0.6em; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 0.3em; margin-left: 0px; line-height: 16px; padding: 0px;"><strong style="padding: 0px; margin: 0px;">Kanye West and his love Amber Rose were spotted with his cousin Ricky doing volunteer work at a LA Mission feeding the homeless.</strong></p><p style="margin-top: 0.6em; margin-right: 0px; margin-bottom: 0.3em; margin-left: 0px; line-height: 16px; padding: 0px;"><strong style="padding: 0px; margin: 0px;">Now this is the Kanye we like to see! Much love.</strong></p></span></p><p>Tags: Amber Rose, Kanye West</p><p>This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 5th, 2010 and is filed under Hot Couples. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.</p>

