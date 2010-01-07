Diddy Sued Over “Notorious” Film | TheUrbanTwist.c

<p>Famous Hollywood billboard model, Angelyne, has hit Diddy and his Bad Boy Films company with a copyright infringement lawsuit, after one of her landmark billboards appeared in the 2009 Notorious B.I.G. biopic, “Notorious”, without her consent.</p><p>The model filed the suit in a Los Angeles court on Monday, naming Fox Searchlight Pictures, Bad Boy Films and State Street Pictures, claiming the use of her image has caused “”loss of reputation and standing in the community.”</p><p>In court documents, Angelyne’s camp said the film companies were not authorized to broadcast the billboard, and she seeks $100,000 in damages.</p><p>“At no time has Angelyne authorized any of the defendants to reproduce, adapt or distribute any image containing her copyrighted billboard for use in the ‘Notorious’ motion picture,” the complaint states.</p><p>Angelyne is an American model, and occasional actress, who gained fame during the early 1980s when a series of series handbills, and later billboards, popped up around Los Angeles featuring her in various poses.</p>

