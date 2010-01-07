Diddy Sued Over “Notorious” Film | TheUrbanTwist.c

Home

<p>Famous Hollywood billboard model, Angelyne, has hit Diddy and his Bad Boy Films company with a copyright infringement lawsuit, after one of her landmark billboards appeared in the 2009 Notorious B.I.G. biopic, &ldquo;Notorious&rdquo;, without her consent.</p><p>The model filed the suit in a Los Angeles court on Monday, naming Fox Searchlight Pictures, Bad Boy Films and State Street Pictures, claiming the use of her image has caused &ldquo;&rdquo;loss of reputation and standing in the community.&rdquo;</p><p>In court documents, Angelyne&rsquo;s camp said the film companies were not authorized to broadcast the billboard, and she seeks $100,000 in damages.</p><p>&ldquo;At no time has Angelyne authorized any of the defendants to reproduce, adapt or distribute any image containing her copyrighted billboard for use in the &lsquo;Notorious&rsquo; motion picture,&rdquo; the complaint states.</p><p>Angelyne is an American model, and occasional actress, who gained fame during the early 1980s when a series of series handbills, and later billboards, popped up around Los Angeles featuring her in various poses.</p>

