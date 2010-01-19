always strapped

<p>translation of 2nd verse i search for the lyrics that will put me in another dimension elevate consciousness with this song let the record show that i confess to ya’ll that although i’m not the best i utilize the resources i have and with time i promise that i will win you with the fire of my words and my prestige i’m not afraid although i should be of taking control of my destiny and leave in oblivion my past and everything that’s hurt me it made me stronger and of course it’s prepared me for the desired future i’ve dreamed of one has to crawl before walking i don’t speak about what i’m not i don’t ask for what i don’t give and if i have to cross the river then over there i’m going those who criticize lose energy concentrating on my career and forgetting their own path it’s easier to take out the speck in my eye than to remove the beam that stands out in your photo first take out yours than remove mine and then we’ll both have a better life</p>

