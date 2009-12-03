Home

Chris Brown’s 20/20 Interview ‘I Got Love FOR Her’

Chris Brown responded to Rihanna’s sit-down with Diane Sawyer last month in his own interview with ABC News, an excerpt of which aired on ‘Good Morning America’ on Thursday (December 3). In Brown’s interview with Robin Roberts, which will air in full on ’20/20′ this Friday, he again apologized for assaulting his former girlfriend and reiterated the sincerity of his contrition. ‘I’ve never ever had problems with anger,’ Brown said. ‘I thought, ‘How could I be that person?’

