Lady Gaga Rocks A Strap On (PHOTO)

This year one of the biggest rumors to make it’s way around the internet was that singing superstar Lady Gaga actually had a penis. Maybe that’s why she wore that unbelieveable outfit at the Brit Awards. She recently did an interview with Q Magazine, as well as graced the cover, and she spoke on that rumor and how she’s responding to it.

Here’s what Gaga had to say:

‘We all know that one of the biggest talking points of the year was that I have a dick, so why not give them what they want? I want to wear a dick strapped to my vagina.’

Hopefully all the rumors about Lady Gaga will go away, and she’ll continue to make great music!

Also On Global Grind: