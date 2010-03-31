CLOSE
Home

What Food Is In Lady Gaga’s Dressing Room

Leave a comment

We’ve all heard stories of what celebrities demand they have backstage when they perform their shows, it’s amazing what they demand and to watch their food menu is even fascinating. Take Lady Gaga for example, the Telephone singer is super-healthy.  Gaga who is known for her extravagant stage sets and crazy costumes has a surprisingly low-key list of requests for her backstage rider, including no alcohol. The sexy songstress  demands a whole roasted chicken – served hot – plus a plate of ‘non-smelly, non-sweaty’ cheese on ice with a tray of assorted cold meats. Turns out Gaga is very health conscious and that’s a good thing with how America’s food intake is at an all-time high, good to see someone in the spotlight promoting healthy living. Take a look at Gaga’s menu.

 

 

Brad Paisley , greyson chance , marina and the diamonds , pusha t , zonnique pullins

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close