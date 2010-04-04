Justin Bieber Hugs, Kisses and Handshakes [PHOTOS]

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Justin Bieber is America’s favorite son. The pop super star has rubbed shoulders with an A-List of greatness from Diggy to Diddy to Taylor Swift. It seems like everyone wants to meet Justin Bieber. Justin Bieber is cool with your favorite rapper, you favorite actor/actresses, your favorite rock star… You name them and Justin Bieber is cool with them.

Every time you blink Justin Bieber is either hugging someone, kissing someone, or shaking hands with someone. So with that said I have compiled a list of the best Justin Bieber hugs, kisses and handshakes. Enjoy.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber and Shaun White

Justin Bieber and Slash

Justin Bieber and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Justin Bieber and Nicole Scherzinger

Justin Bieber and Usher Raymond

Justin Bieber and Ke$ha

Justin Bieber and Monica

Justin Bieber proves you don’t have to be famous to get a hug from him… Justin even hugs fans.

Justin Bieber and Katy Perry

Justin Bieber and Rihanna

Justin Bieber Jules and Beyonce

Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.

Justin Bieber and Akon

Justin Bieber and Chris Brown. This is like a hug and a handshake at the same time. Now that’s talent.

I know Justin Bieber isn’t hugging this Laker’s girl… but he’s thinking about it

