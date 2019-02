<p>Erykah Badu stopped by Wanda Sykes show for an interesting interview. She spoke about her new album and how difficult it is to make money in the music business these days. Of course, she had to mention the hype behind the Window Seat video. But the funniest part is Wanda Sykes parody to Erykah’s video…a must see! Enjoy!</p>

