<p> </p><p> </p><p>The movie is directed by Matthew Vaughn. Tells the story of average teenager Dave Lizewski (Aaron Johnson), a comic-book fanboy who decides to take his obsession as inspiration to become a real-life superhero. As any good superhero would, he chooses a new name Kick-Ass. Scheduled to be release on April 16, 2010.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

