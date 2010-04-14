CLOSE
Home

Nas Ordered To Pay Over 0,000 To Kelis | Entertain

Leave a comment

<p>&nbsp;</p><p>Rapper NAS has been ordered to pay more than $290,000 (&pound;193,000) in backdated support payments and legal bills to ex-wife KELIS.In January (10), the Milkshake hitmaker asked a judge to summon her former partner to court, alleging the hip-hop star had failed to keep up with spousal support payments and child support for their son, Knight.In court papers, Kelis’ legal team claimed the rapper had fallen behind by $56,911 (&pound;35,570).Nas was ordered to Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday (12Apr10), and the judge presiding over the case ruled the star must hand over an immediate payment of $47,249 (&pound;31,499) in backdated child support and $40,454 (&pound;26,969) in spousal support.The judge also increased monthly spousal support payments to $10,000 a month until Nas has paid the money he owes his ex-wife.The rapper was also hit with a $155,787 (&pound;103,000) bill for Kelis’ legal fees, as well as $48,549 (&pound;32,366) to cover her accounting costs, according to TMZ.com.Nas and Kelis split at the beginning of 2009, shortly before the birth of their son.</p><p>Name (required)</p><p>E-mail (required)</p><p>Website</p>

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close