Cops disperse Freaknik crowd near Underground | a

<p>One man was arrested at 11 p.m. for hitting a police officer in the back of the head with his fist. The officer was not injured. Police do not know what caused the man to lash out.</p><p>At 10:30 p.m., about 300 partygoers congregated on Peachtree Street near Underground. The crowd was a diverse group, including teenagers in five-inch high heels and super-skimpy mini-skirts and senior citizens.</p><p>At about 11:15, police had seen enough and roughly 50 SWAT and Red Dog unit officers with flashlights began combing through Underground and ordered people to disperse.</p><p>As a helicopter circled overhead, 20 more officers lined Peachtree Street and shouted to the crowd that "it is over, let’s go.”</p><p>"There’s no music or anything, just people standing next to the police," said Young. "At least there’s a lot of nice ladies to look at."</p>

