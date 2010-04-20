Drake’s Girlfriend Finally Revealed? (PHOTOS)

If Drake‘s trying to be secretive about who he’s romantically linked to, he should definitely be more careful of his actions out in public. The Young Money star was spotted down in Atlanta with video model Maliah Michel (who’s actually in Drake’s new video) and the two were pretty hugged up in the club. Drake’s seen whispering in her ear, and the two seem to really enjoy each other’s company in the pictures. Drake also tweeted to Maliah a few days ago too, and he allegedly mentions her in ‘Miss Me’ which makes things even more interesting. Check out the pictures and the tweet below!

