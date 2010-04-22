CLOSE
Rihanna To Start Clothing Line

<p>Currently touring in Europe, <strong>Rihanna</strong> spoke with UK mag <em>More!</em> and revealed that she definitely plans to start her own clothing line.</p><blockquote>I do sketch and it&rsquo;s something that is in the making, but I don&rsquo;t want to just sign off somebody else&rsquo;s idea. I want to be involved and a part of the entire process. <br /></blockquote><p>Who the hell didn&rsquo;t see that coming? <strong>Rihanna&rsquo;s</strong> style is crazy and whether or not she dresses herself is besides the point. When we see her, 9/10 times, she&rsquo;s working it and working it hard. Now, do I want to see every other chick dressed like <strong>Rihanna</strong>? Currently, yes. Whatever to make <a href="http://hellobeautiful.com/your-world/jeanene-james/hot-or-not-the-barbie-trend/&quot; target="_blank">the Barbie trend</a> go away. <em>Death to all Barbies dammit!</em></p>

