CLOSE
Home

Liza Minnelli to cover Beyonce’s Single Ladies?

Leave a comment

<p>It has been aproximately two years since the sassy yet bold and classy women of Sex and the City hit the silver screen. With their different dynamics and fierce personalities they brought in approximately $415,252,786 in their gross revenue. Well come this spring,&nbsp;May 27th to be exact&nbsp;the four sensational ladies are back! With many twists and turns and shocking scenes throughout the film. One of which is Liza Minnelli’s cover of&nbsp;Beyonce’s #1 smash hit, "Single Ladies".</p>

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close