Liza Minnelli to cover Beyonce’s Single Ladies?

<p>It has been aproximately two years since the sassy yet bold and classy women of Sex and the City hit the silver screen. With their different dynamics and fierce personalities they brought in approximately $415,252,786 in their gross revenue. Well come this spring, May 27th to be exact the four sensational ladies are back! With many twists and turns and shocking scenes throughout the film. One of which is Liza Minnelli’s cover of Beyonce’s #1 smash hit, "Single Ladies".</p>

