Drake: ‘A Mixtape Has Become An Album’ (VIDEO)

Drake recently sat with MTV News‘ Sway and discussed his outlook on mix-tapes and albums, creating mix-tapes, and leftover songs:

“A mixtape can’t be the songs that don’t make your album, or songs that aren’t good enough to make your album make your mixtape — unless you’re that good. There aren’t that many people that are that good. I’m not that good. That mixtape [So Far Gone] is me working my hardest. It wasn’t ‘Oh, here are the songs I’m gonna give away to you ’cause I have better songs coming.’ A mixtape has become an album.

