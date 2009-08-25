HomeNews

Is The Middle East Ready For Peace?

Leave a comment

<p>US to adopt much tougher line over Iran’s nuclear ambitions&bull; Israel to freeze construction of settlements on West Bank&bull; France and Russia offer to host Middle East peace conference</p> <p>Palestinians walk through a door in a section of the barrier between Jerusalem and the West Bank. Photograph: Muhammed Muheisen/AP</p> <p>Barack Obama is close to brokering an Israeli-Palestinian deal that will allow him to announce a resumption of the long-stalled Middle East peace talks before the end of next month, according to US, Israeli, Palestinian and European officials.</p> <p>TO READ MORE, CLICK ON ORIGINAL STORY <p>

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close