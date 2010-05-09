RATED NEXT: Elliot Ward-Fear is Mind Blowing…

The self-titled brand, Elliot Ward-Fear, is a fusion of fierce creativity and the avant garde. Incorporating elements of bespoke tailoring, deconstruction and artist practice with designs capturing the spirit of his vision and his quirky nature. Elliot is an anticipated addition to the Australian fashion landscape. His achievements include showcasing works from his graduating collection as part of the Powerhouse Museum’s Young Designers Exhibition 2010 and he is an industry award winner both domestically and internationally. Being selected to debut at the 2010 Rosemount Australian Fashion Week in the Innovators category is an opportunity that the Elliot Ward-Fear brand is eager to embrace.

This collection allows the mind to explore the true element of fear. When I first saw the pictures from this line, I couldn’t wait to share them with you all. As I carefully examined each picture, I quickly remembered why I fell in love with fashion. So today Im gifting you all with true fashion-fashion that evokes an emotion, that forces you to think, that inspires you to dream! MEET ELLIOT WARD-FEAR… Let me know your thoughts!

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

