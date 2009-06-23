Celtics Kevin Garnett and wife expecting first son

<p>"I just say, ‘Guys, law says you can … take pictures, but do not make any lewd comments to my lady or get up in my child’s face to scare him at all because that’s crossing the line.’ So far, they’ve been respectful of that. [Levi] doesn’t know what the heck is going on and doesn’t know why these flashing lights are in [his] face, and as long as they’re considerate with Camila, we’ll deal with it."</p><p>Boston Celtics’ Kevin Garnett, 31, and wife Brandi Padilla-Garnett are expecting their first child together later this year. No due date has been given, but during a recent Celtics game Brandi was overheard saying she was already half way through her pregnancy.</p><p>Source: Boston Globe Celtic’s Blog</p><p>That baby is going to have the best smile and teeth – good genes there!</p><p>congrats to kevin and his wife! i still love him even though he left my hometown team</p>

Also On Global Grind: