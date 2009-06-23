Home

Celtics Kevin Garnett and wife expecting first son

<p>"I just say, &lsquo;Guys, law says you can &hellip; take pictures, but do not make any lewd comments to my lady or get up in my child&rsquo;s face to scare him at all because that&rsquo;s crossing the line.&rsquo; So far, they&rsquo;ve been respectful of that. [Levi] doesn&rsquo;t know what the heck is going on and doesn&rsquo;t know why these flashing lights are in [his] face, and as long as they&rsquo;re considerate with Camila, we&rsquo;ll deal with it."</p><p>Boston Celtics&rsquo; Kevin Garnett, 31, and wife Brandi Padilla-Garnett are expecting their first child together later this year. No due date has been given, but during a recent Celtics game Brandi was overheard saying she was already half way through her pregnancy.</p><p>Source: Boston Globe Celtic&rsquo;s Blog</p><p>That baby is going to have the best smile and teeth &ndash; good genes there!</p><p>congrats to kevin and his wife! i still love him even though he left my hometown team</p>

