Kendra’s Speaks: Don’t Watch My Sex Tape!

Kendra Wilkinson has broken her silence about her sex tape, that was released this week, in a sneak preview for the season finale of her reality show on E!.

In the video Kendra has a conversation with the ghost writer of her book. Kendra talks about the relationship she was in when the tapes were made.‘Of course we had sex like every couple does and every now and then we would videotape it. There’s a lot of couples who do that. At that time I wasn’t a celebrity. I didn’t even know I was going to become a celebrity.’

When she found out that the sex tape was going to be released she said, ‘It broke my heart because how can you do that when I have a baby?’ Also, ‘I hope to God nobody looks at me like a porn star.’

She also urges fans to have a heart and ‘not press play.’

When asked how her husband, Hank Baskett, is doing with all of this ‘It’s hard on him,’ she admits. But ‘he’s doing a good job because he’s understanding.’





[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

[pagebreak]

Also On Global Grind: