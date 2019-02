Once you get a handle on your debt and credit issues, you’ll find money you’ve never had before—even if your income doesn’t change. When people ask me, “Okay, Farrah, now what? I’ve got a few bucks, but not enough. Where’s the money now to get my business going?” I say, “Your money is already in circulation. You just have to access it.”

People need to stop saying that they need money to make money. We all can agree that you’d be ahead of the game if you got an angel investor, venture capital, or a small business loan for you idea. But what if you can’t get those things? You have to start out small. It’s just that simple. Remember, I started painting rocks. And I made a profit. I started with a dollar and turned it into a million, and then a million more as investment capital became more available to me.

Most people who are thinking about starting a business fall into one of two categories when it comes to the topic of financing their new venture: 1) those who are terrified to borrow money and have adeeply held belief that even if they were willing to attempt getting a loan, few sources of startup capital are available; 2) those who thinkgetting money is a piece of cake and there’s an endless source of money—most of which is free. Both groups of people are half right.

First, there is no such thing as “free money.”Oftentimes entrepreneurs dream of getting business startup grants. It’s important to realize that most government “grant” programs are really loans,equity investment or loan guarantees. Keep in mind even monies that require payback in terms of cash do require a significant investment in terms of time and research. Using grants for business financing is a possibility, but know that you will not get something for nothing.

Contrary to popular belief, most business startups are funded by personal investment on the part of the owner. These people are not wealthy, do not have large sums of money, and are not given any special privileges when it comes to financing their hopes and dreams. These people—like most self-employed business owners—finance their

dreams through dedicated work, creativity, and a little help from friends and family. It’s much easier to raise cash through your own resources, including savings, friends and family, than to go pitch your business idea to potential investors who don’t know you. Which is why many times people’s first deal is with family and friends. And

guess what: it doesn’t take money to make that kind of seed money.

While it’s true that some products and services do require a bit more money than others to explore, develop, and deploy, especially if you invent something in a particular field like communication, you don’t necessarily have to start there. Do things in stages rather than attempt to leap to the finish line. If you want to take common things that are around you and turn them into ideas based on your talent, you don’t need a lot of money—you don’t need any more money than what you get from your day job. Of course you need money to live, but that’s my point: you don’t need the kind money that is imagined. It doesn’t cost any more money than basic living expenses—eating, and having a roof

over your head. If you have that kind of money, you can launch something small and build on it.

For example, you may not be able to launch a magazine, which could require thousands if not hundreds of thousands of dollars, but you can create an online magazine for virtually nothing but time, effort, and the purchase of a domain name. This

