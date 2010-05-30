CLOSE
HomeNews

LG 47LD650 47-Inch LCD HDTV Review

Leave a comment

<p><img class="alignnone" src="http://ecx.images-amazon.com/images/I/31KhWdSiqCL._SL500_AA300_.jpg&quot; alt="" width="300" height="300" /></p><p>The <strong>LG 47LD650 47-Inch 1080p 240Hz LCD HDTV</strong>, Black best place for your TV isn&rsquo;t always near the cable. Wireless 1080p Connectivity lets you cut loose from messy wires, hang your TV where you want and still get a stunning Full HD picture.NetCast Entertainment Access brings the best Internet services direct to your TV&ndash;no computer required. Instantly access movies and TV shows, news and weather and the world&rsquo;s largest library of HD movies in 1080p. (Note: Internet connection &amp; subscriptions required and sold separately.)Make the most of the extensive offerings on Netflix. Now you can watch your favorite movies and shows&ndash;from new releases to classics to everything in between&ndash;without your PC.</p>

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close