‘This Time’ Trailer

‘This Time’ is the story of, Kevin (Michael Moss) a recently returned Iraqi War Veteran and his quest to win back his one true love, Cheyenne (Reagan Gomez).His first night back in town he meets up with his friends and finds out that she is engaged to a successful business man, Daniel (Sinorice Moss) and is to be married the very next day. Kevin runs into Cheyenne and her sister, Janet (Terri J. Vaughn) and confronts her about her decision forcing her to make a choice. Will Cheyenne be able to move on from her former lover and marry her fiance Daniel or will she choose Kevin?

Also On Global Grind: