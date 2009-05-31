Home

6 Things That Absolutely Suck at the Movie Theater

<p>If I&rsquo;m now paying 12 bucks just to go see a movie and well over 20 bucks for the whole experience then I&rsquo;d like to think I can expect good things at a movie theater.&nbsp; Sure there&rsquo;s no way to tell if the movie will be good or not until it&rsquo;s been viewed, however there are other things clearly in our control.</p><p>It&rsquo;s not exactly difficult to behave yourself at a movie theater is it?&nbsp; Apparently it is.&nbsp; And that&rsquo;s just the tip of the iceberg.&nbsp; There are a whole host of things that could go wrong while at the theater.</p><p><span style="color: #333333; font-size: 12px; line-height: 18px;"><p style="margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0.5em; line-height: 1.8em; padding: 0px;">Here are six that really piss me off</p><p style="margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0.5em; line-height: 1.8em; padding: 0px;">&nbsp;</p><p style="margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0.5em; line-height: 1.8em; padding: 0px;"><strong style="padding: 0px; margin: 0px;">The Cell Phone That Goes Off</strong></p><p style="margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0.5em; line-height: 1.8em; padding: 0px;"><strong style="padding: 0px; margin: 0px;"><span style="font-weight: normal;">Honestly, with all the crap we see during the previews that mention how NOT to have your cell phone on during the movie?&nbsp; How in the world is this still going on in theaters?&nbsp; Not only that, whenever the damn thing rings at least three times it&rsquo;s usually cause for murder.&nbsp; No question.&nbsp; Giant sign:&nbsp; TURN&nbsp;<a class="iAs" style="font-weight: normal !important; font-size: 100% !important; background-color: transparent !important; color: #191970; text-decoration: none; border-bottom-color: #cc9966; border-bottom-width: 1px; border-bottom-style: dotted; padding: 0px; margin: 0px;" href="http://unrealitymag.com/index.php/2009/05/28/6-things-that-absolutely-suck-at-the-movie-theater/#&quot; target="_blank">CELL PHONES</a>&nbsp;OFF.&nbsp; Cell phone still rings.&nbsp; How?&nbsp; How?</span><br /></strong></p></span></p>

