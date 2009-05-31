<p>If I’m now paying 12 bucks just to go see a movie and well over 20 bucks for the whole experience then I’d like to think I can expect good things at a movie theater. Sure there’s no way to tell if the movie will be good or not until it’s been viewed, however there are other things clearly in our control.</p><p>It’s not exactly difficult to behave yourself at a movie theater is it? Apparently it is. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There are a whole host of things that could go wrong while at the theater.</p><p><span style="color: #333333; font-size: 12px; line-height: 18px;"><p style="margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0.5em; line-height: 1.8em; padding: 0px;">Here are six that really piss me off</p><p style="margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0.5em; line-height: 1.8em; padding: 0px;"> </p><p style="margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0.5em; line-height: 1.8em; padding: 0px;"><strong style="padding: 0px; margin: 0px;">The Cell Phone That Goes Off</strong></p><p style="margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0.5em; line-height: 1.8em; padding: 0px;"><strong style="padding: 0px; margin: 0px;"><span style="font-weight: normal;">Honestly, with all the crap we see during the previews that mention how NOT to have your cell phone on during the movie? How in the world is this still going on in theaters? Not only that, whenever the damn thing rings at least three times it’s usually cause for murder. No question. Giant sign: TURN <a class="iAs" style="font-weight: normal !important; font-size: 100% !important; background-color: transparent !important; color: #191970; text-decoration: none; border-bottom-color: #cc9966; border-bottom-width: 1px; border-bottom-style: dotted; padding: 0px; margin: 0px;" href="http://unrealitymag.com/index.php/2009/05/28/6-things-that-absolutely-suck-at-the-movie-theater/#" target="_blank">CELL PHONES</a> OFF. Cell phone still rings. How? How?</span><br /></strong></p></span></p>

