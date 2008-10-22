Found in the inbox, where placing a silhouette a sexy woman can work wonders for gaining attenion…Nicolay and I are proud to present the official sampler for our upcoming Foreign Exchange album, “Leave It All Behind,” available in digital formats on 10/7 and in stores on 10/14.We encourage all of you to pass this around and spread the word.Stay tuned to http://www.theforeignexchangemusic.com for more updates.Thanks for listening!Peace,PhontigalloJust doing as my brother asked me to do. Foreign Exchange – Leave It All Behind (Album Sampler)Previously Posted — The Foreign Exchange – Daykeeper

