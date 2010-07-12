MLB’s HOTTEST All-Stars (PHOTOS)

In honor of the 2010 Major League Baseball All Star game being held in Anaheim, CA this week, the ladies here at Global Grind have compiled a list of the hottest All Stars. While we couldn’t give you every jaw-dropping player to hit the fields, we’ve compiled our top ten hottest All-Stars (in no particular order) from the National and American leagues. Be sure to check these guys out on during the All-Star game on July 13 at 8PM EST!

Evan Longoria (NO relation to Eva Longoria) is the hot Third baseman for the Tampa Bay Rays. This California native attended CSU Long Beach and majored in Criminal Justice before being drafted into the Major Leagues in 2008. A few months ago he was heating up the blogosphere as leaked photos of his genitals he allegedly sent to a girl in college via Facebook began showing up everywhere.

Robinson Cano is the Dominican born son of Jose Cano, a former pitcher for the Houston Astros. Canó plays Second baseman for the New York Yankees. He has the adorable smile that we just can’t resist and muscles that make us swoon. We love him!

Jose Valverde is the relief pitcher for the Detroit Tigers. Nicknamed Papa Grande this cutie is known for his 90+ MPH fastballs and splitters.

Cliff Lee is the starting pitcher for the Texas Rangers. In 2008, this All-Star received the Comeback Player of the Year Award, the Players Choice Award for Outstanding Pitcher of the Year and the Cy Young Award. When this hottie is not on the field he is taking care of his son and daughter, Jaxon and Maci.

Ichiro Suzuki is the first MLB player to enter the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame (The Golden Players CLub). Suzuki, born and raised in Japan, is the Outfielder and Designated Hitter for the Seattle Mariners. While we’re lucky to have him playing here in the US, he’s an even bigger star in his homeland of Japan. According to his agent, Tony Attanasio, ‘When you mail Ichiro something from the States, you only have to use that name on the address and he gets it [in Japan]. He’s that big.’

Albert Pujols is the First baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals. This sexy baldhead has been catching the attention of women from here to his homeland of Santo Domingo, DR. Pujols is a three-time MVP and has been selected as an All-Star 8 times.

David Wright is the New York Mets Third baseman. Wright is a five-time All Star and has won both the Silver Slugger and the Golden Glove award.

