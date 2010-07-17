Kim Kardashian Kicks It W/ Selena Gomez [PHOTOS]

Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez were shoulder to shoulder sitting front row during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim 2011 in Miami Beach, Florida on Friday. Yesterday we showed you Kim Kardashian, along with Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian arriving at the airport and here is why they came back to Miami. Kim tweeted a few pictures she took along with Selena Gomez and global grind Blogger Jessica White as well and I noticed that the young Selena Gomez is taller than Kim K. None the less Shorty Is a Ten.

Now don’t get me wrong I’m not trying to clown Kim Kardashian or make her the BUTT of any jokes, but she does have a favorite comedian. Kim revealed ‘Chris Rock ALWAYS makes me laugh no matter what!!’

Check out these amazing pics of Kim and Selena Gomez.

