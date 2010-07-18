Dakota Fanning Is Flare Fine And Moving [PHOTOS]

Dakota Fanning might be everything Miley Cyrus and Taylor Momsem are not. Dakota Fanning still attends public school and is a member of her Cheerleading team. Yet, when she’s not in school she’s covering magazines and filming blockbuster movies. The beautiful Dakota Fanning is currently on the cover of Flare Magazine.

Inside the magazine 16 year old Dakota Fanning said “I hope people will have been moved by something that I’ve done or [that I’ve] helped somebody through a hard time . . . and that I’ve stayed true to who I am and have been a nice person.”

This girl has her head on straight and I hope she can remain pure for the next two years and not have a rebellious streak like other teen stars.

