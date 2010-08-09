Why I’m A Sucka For Love by Courtnee Mason

Hey it’s @Courtnee Mason here from VH1’s “You’re Cut Off!”…

This past weekend my friend Lisa and I went to NYC for a wedding. What we thought was going to be a nice relaxing trip turned out to be anything BUT! Besides the airlines cancelling our flight without sending an email or getting a phone call, on top of the car service issue and then the lack of sleep….Lisa and I had a the very best time.

I must shout out the brothers of the Beta Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha you guys are toooo much fun. (What can I say I had to shout them out that was my first pageant I ever did and I won yay!! Lol.) All I can say is that it was beautiful ceremony and the bride (Kourtnye) was stunning. Oh shout out to where ever Rashad and his groomsmen got the tuxes …. They looked handsome to say the least; I was definitely loving the shoes.

Ok so all this mushy stuff is making me a little sad lol. In the words of Danity Kane “I’m a sucka for love” my next reality show should be called “Single and ready to Mingle if your pockets jingle lol… just kidding” no but seriously hopefully my future husband will have a little jingle to help pay for our wedding because they are not cheap!!!

All jokes aside The Ladson wedding made me realize that life is short and why not enjoy it by spending it with the one you love. Someone (I don’t know who exactly) said “Being happy doesn’t mean everything is perfect, it means that you decided to look past the imperfections”.

Confession: I have come to grips with the fact that I am picky, but “picky” meaning I am willing to look past SOME imperfections without allowing myself to settle. My friend Lisa always says “The minute you settle for less than you deserve you end up with even less than you settled for.” Love is great, but true love is rare!

My best advice for anyone in a relationship married or single would be in the words of this poem: ‘Relationships–of all kinds–are like sand held in your hand. Held loosely, with an open

hand, the sand remains where it is. The minute you close your hand and squeeze tightly to hold on, the sand trickles through your fingers.

You may hold onto some of it, but most will be spilled. A relationship is like that. Held loosely, with respect and freedom for the other person, it is likely to remain intact. But hold too tightly, too possessively, and the relationship slips away and is lost.’ –author unknownOnce Again CONGRATS TO THE NEWLY WEDS MR. & MRS. RASHAD & KOURTNYE LADSON!

-Courtnee Mason|Follow Me@CourtneeMason

