Waiting For The Ring by Dani Evans

Last weekend, in Atlanta, I had the privilege of being in a wedding of dear friends and I must say, this wedding, was by far the most anointed and amazing exchanging of vows that I’ve ever witnessed. The bride and groom saved their first kiss for the wedding and the first time having sex for after the ‘I do’s’. Now that’s true honor and respect to God and one another!



Beyonce has made the notion into one of the most coveted and played songs in the world and many women dance to it as a theme song for all ‘single ladies.’

As little girls, most of us grow up imagining and planning our Cinderella dream wedding with the big gowns and handsome prince charming. Well, truth of the matter is..there’s truth behind Bey’s words about puttin a ring on it. And that fairy tale wedding is not something that should only just be dreamed about…its suppose to become a reality!

For most, I’m sure its a thing of money and the ring! But if you always wait around for things to be perfect..you’ll be waiting around forever. Like the groom in this weekend’s wedding once told me ‘marriage is a journey.’ And it’s one to be taken with a person that you love and choose and want to develop with for the rest of your life!

Fellas, don’t be so caught up in what u might be lacking materially. Focus on the effort to make a step in honoring the one you love and seeking the ONE who will provide you with the means to adorn her with that ring.

It’s not so much about the stipulations in the preparations of that day. Its about the showmanship of your love, honor, and respect in starting a life of growth and development together.

‘Man was not created to be alone’ God has provided every man with help in a woman. So choose your help, date with a purpose, and make the purpose into a life of love and development together!

Be Blessed

‘WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE’ Matthew 19:26

-DaniEvans

