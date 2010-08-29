The end of the ‘Big Hurt’…

The city of Chicago has seen its share of sports greats like Micheal Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Walter Payton, Gayle Sayers, and Sammy Sosa. From 1990 to 2005, Frank Thomas was a dominant force at the plate on Chicago’s South Side. In his career with the Chicago White Sox, Thomas batted .307 and hit 448 home runs. Thomas was the heart of soul of the White Sox team and one of the main reasons fans showed up on the south side. Thomas is a two-time AL MVP and in 10 of his 16 seasons with the White Sox, Thomas had at least 30 home runs and 100 RBI’s. When Thomas was at his best so was the team. During what will go down in history as the steroid era, Thomas was never linked to using the performance enhancing drugs and yet he still managed to post staggering numbers season after season. Although, Thomas didn’t finish his career in a White Sox jersey, he could possibly go down as the greatest player to ever put on the black and white jersey. Today, the Chicago White Sox honored Thomas by retiring his jersey number 35 as part of ‘Frank Thomas Day.’ The White Sox organization put Thomas’ face on the outfield wall and revealed plans to unveil a life sized statue of the slugger in 2011. Thomas never got the opportunity to lead the White Sox to a champioship but he will always be remembered as a winner on Chicago’s South Side.

