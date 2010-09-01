CLOSE
GETTING SERIOUS? Miley Cryus Hooks Up with Justin Bieber (PHOTOS)

Last night two great forces in pop joined at the Madison Square Garden for a dream collaboration. Justin Bieber played to a sold out crowd at the MSG last night and JBieb fans were besides with themselves when none other than Miley Cyrus join him on the stage for a duet. Dressed in a skin-tight strapless black dress and boots, Miley sang “Overboard” beautifully.

She wasn’t the only celebrity in the house last night. Sean Kingston, Jaden Smith, Ludacris and Usher also showed up.

Check out tons of pictures of Miley and Justin! 

Miley, leaving MSG with a hoard of fans trailing behind her. 

