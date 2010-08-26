FRONT ROW: Bruno Mars Drops Grenade On New York [PHOTOS]

Bruno Mars performed in New York for the first time and blew away the crowd with his smooth voice, upbeat tunes and constant streams of hits coming from the band. If for some reason you don’t know who Bruno Mars is, he’s the genius who wrote and produced two of the biggest joints this year in B.o.B.’s Nothing On You and Travie McCoy’s Billionaire.

With that said last night those in attendance at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City witnessed a star being born. Bruno Mars and his band word blue blazers, with slim black ties, reminiscent of Michael J Fox in Back To The Future, or a 60’s Doo Wop band. I figured the ladies loved it as the room filled screams once Bruno Mars stepped on stage. Throughout the night Bruno worked the crowd asking ‘Do y’all feel good? I’m gonna need everyone to dance when we play this next joint’ right before breaking into ‘On Top’.

The show was filled with highs as Bruno Mars performed 10 songs even debuting 2 new tracks off his upcoming album Doo-Wops & Hooligans due out OCT 5th. After watching Bruno Mars perform I come to realize that Bruno Mars is the future of music. He even wow’d music legend Lyor Cohen. I overheard Cohen saying ‘Wow! Wasn’t that amazing!’ It’s good to know that a true veteran of the music industry can still be amazed at new talent bound to take over the game. Check out Bruno Mars’ performance of a new song called Grenades

