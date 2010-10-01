CLOSE
Global Grind’s Most Amazing Twitpics of The Day (PHOTOS)

Twitter helps us keep track of our friends, news, and our favorite celebrities. But thanks to twitpic, twitter is much more than just 140 characters. A picture is worth a thousand words after all, right?

Some of our favorite twitpics at Global Grind today come from celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe and her soon to be former employee, Brad Goreski.  Fabolous and Amber Rose exchanged a few twitpics.

rachel zoe and brad goreski twitpic

‘Me and Lil B on his last day with his custom bon voyage couture cake! Such a sad day :(….xoRZ’ — @rzrachelzoe

Terrence and Rocsi shared a candid, while Chelsea Handler posted a twitpic from a plane. Check out the rest of our favorite twitpics!

[pagebreak]

‘Can u guess how I made this FRENCH VOGUE party mask??? It’s homemade. How did I do it though? Hint: was super cheap.’ — @tyrabanks

tyra banks twitpic

[pagebreak]

‘It’s MONIQUE time!!!! Let’s go @rocsidiaz’ — @TerrenceJ106

terrence and rocsi twitpic of monique show

[pagebreak]

‘@DaRealAmberRose ure profile pic is cute too.. U jus look like Velma from Scooby Doo LOL’ — @myfabulouslife

fabolous tweeting to amber rose

[pagebreak]

‘This is my beautiful son! He’s a PUG Pauly Rose…. MONKEY!!!!’ — @DaRealAmberRose

Amber rose

[pagebreak]

‘We’re on our way to san antonio, people. Rock it out.’ — @chelseahandler

Chelsea handler twitpics from a plane

[pagebreak]

‘Pro<3ise This :)’ — @selenagomez

Selena gomez twitpic

[pagebreak]

‘New Runaway artwork’ — @kanyewest

Kanye west runaway artwork twitpic

[pagebreak]
  ‘Had lunch yesterday w/my Cuts girl @Shondrella! I miss she & Marques & I together everyday. Would love to do a show …’– @ShannonElizab

Shannon Elizabeth twitpic

