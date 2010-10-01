Global Grind’s Most Amazing Twitpics of The Day (PHOTOS)

Twitter helps us keep track of our friends, news, and our favorite celebrities. But thanks to twitpic, twitter is much more than just 140 characters. A picture is worth a thousand words after all, right?

Some of our favorite twitpics at Global Grind today come from celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe and her soon to be former employee, Brad Goreski. Fabolous and Amber Rose exchanged a few twitpics.

‘Me and Lil B on his last day with his custom bon voyage couture cake! Such a sad day :(….xoRZ’ — @rzrachelzoe



Terrence and Rocsi shared a candid, while Chelsea Handler posted a twitpic from a plane. Check out the rest of our favorite twitpics!

[pagebreak]

‘Can u guess how I made this FRENCH VOGUE party mask??? It’s homemade. How did I do it though? Hint: was super cheap.’ — @tyrabanks



[pagebreak]

‘It’s MONIQUE time!!!! Let’s go @rocsidiaz’ — @TerrenceJ106



[pagebreak]

‘@DaRealAmberRose ure profile pic is cute too.. U jus look like Velma from Scooby Doo LOL’ — @myfabulouslife



[pagebreak]

‘This is my beautiful son! He’s a PUG Pauly Rose…. MONKEY!!!!’ — @DaRealAmberRose



[pagebreak]

‘We’re on our way to san antonio, people. Rock it out.’ — @chelseahandler



[pagebreak]

‘Pro<3ise This :)’ — @selenagomez

[pagebreak]

‘New Runaway artwork’ — @kanyewest

[pagebreak]

‘Had lunch yesterday w/my Cuts girl @Shondrella! I miss she & Marques & I together everyday. Would love to do a show …’– @ShannonElizab



Also On Global Grind: