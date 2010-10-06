NEW VIDEO: Uffie ‘Difficult’

Electro hip-pop princess Uffie just released the video for ‘Difficult’ off her debut full length album ‘Sex Dreams and Denim Jeans.’

The catchy song, which was produced by French artist SebastiAN, who has worked with Daft Punk and Kelis, has a bouncy piano driven beat, as Uffie raps the hook ‘Don’t worry if I write rhymes, I write checks.’

The cool video was directed by a new young French crew, AB/CD/CD and shows the cute, black-jean clad MC walking through the doors of a never-ending school hallway, while interesting stuff happens around her.

[pagebreak]





