5 Reasons To Go See Bone Thugs & Harmony Live In Concert (VIDEO)

After more than a decade of tearing up the rap world with their spitomatic rhyme machinery, the legendary Bone Thugs & Harmony is back on the scene.

For the lucky hip hop heads in the Big Apple, Bone Thugs will be performing at BB King’s this Sunday on October 10th to drop some old school ear candy.

We’ve rounded up a list of why Bone Thugs will never fail to hypnotize a true school hip hop fanatic.

1. Krazyie Bone, Wish Bone, Flesh-n-bone, Layzie Bone, and Bizzy Bone can show the rest of the hip hop world that the game of rap is not just a bi-coastal talent driven industry. From Cleveland, Ohio the midwest reppin’ group lay down a unique style of spitting rhymes at ballistic speeds of a machine gun.

2. Bone Thugs, along with Twista and Busta Rhymes, is the best reason to wear out a record. The obsessive listening skills one develops while trying to catch up on the lyrics and beats of Bone Thuggery is undoubtedly a pre-requisite for hip hop 101.

3. 13 years in the running and Bone Thugs is still dropping records with their rapid spit-fire style. There will always be fans who are dedicated to keeping the legacy of hip hop pioneers alive and keeping it real.

4. They are industry heavyweights and know how to perform live. The art of performance is second nature to these rap veterans.

