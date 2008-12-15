GovTrack: Senate SECOND CHANCE ACT

<p>Al Roker vs Heidi and Spencer Pratt on NBC’s Today Show this morning was more of the same with the two getting under Roker’s skin. The pair were asked a series of questions on their time on the NBC show Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here and looks like Heidi thought Al was getting too personal. She says, "I just thought he did weather. I thought he was coming to tell me it’s sunny in New York. Roker was incredibly rude and was verbally assaulting me… I would warn any people, especially women, who are going on the show to watch out for him."Her hubby Spencer of course, didn’t bite his tongue either. "I never in my wildest dreams thought a weatherman would treat us like we just rigged the Iranian election."But it gets better. Al Roker took to his Twitter and had this to say about them. "Heidi and Spencer are an interesting couple. famous for…being infamous. Bad and vacuous behavior. I think we’re at minute 11 of their 15."These two are just so over the top, it isn’t funny. A better word to describe Barbie and Ken A.K.A. Heidi and Spencer is they’re nothing but fake ass wannabes.</p><p>Video on the page.</p>

