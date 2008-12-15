Jamie Foxx Turns Into His ‘Intuition’

<p>Another shining example of Censorship. Iran blocks the use of Facebook ahead of elections. I don’t really understand the point of having an election if you’re going stop the public from expressing their views and joining together. Just have a good old fashioned dictatorship and call it what it is. Why beat around the bush.</p><p>CNN Link: Iran blocks Facebook.</p><p>Amininaminiaanininanajad (Automatic 3 star)……..you’re a Doodie pants.</p><p>Yeah, we know, it sucks to be Iranian right now. Be patient.</p><p> </p>

