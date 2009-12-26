Are You “Pookie”?

<p>(to get all references watch New Jack City)</p><p>Seriously, do you remember Pookie? “Prom Queen? You ain’t nothing but a Prom Fiend.” You know, New Jack City Pookie.</p><p>Is this the image in the mind of policy makers when they think about the minority community? Are we all “Pookies” and “Prom Fiends” that need the federal government to provide us with hope? For just a moment, I want to take a look back at the life of “Pookie”.</p><p>Pookie was an addict, a straight up funky, junkie. The absolute example of buying what you want and begging for what you need. Until one man reached out to him; watched him during the shakes, encouraged him during the weak moments, and refused to let him fail. A single man lifted a weary and broken soul.</p><p>It took the government to destroy it. Good intentions, yes. Bad outcome, always. After Pookie cleaned himself up and got his life on track, government gave him a job. They sent him back to the very same streets that trapped him in the first place.</p>

