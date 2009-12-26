Are You “Pookie”?

HomeNews

<p>(to get all references watch New Jack City)</p><p>Seriously, do you remember Pookie?&nbsp; &ldquo;Prom Queen?&nbsp; You ain&rsquo;t nothing but a Prom Fiend.&rdquo;&nbsp;&nbsp; You know, New Jack City Pookie.</p><p>Is this the image in the mind of policy makers when they think about the minority community?&nbsp; Are we all &ldquo;Pookies&rdquo; and &ldquo;Prom Fiends&rdquo; that need the federal government to provide us with hope?&nbsp; For just a moment, I want to take a look back at the life of &ldquo;Pookie&rdquo;.</p><p>Pookie was an addict, a straight up funky, junkie.&nbsp; The absolute example of buying what you want and begging for what you need.&nbsp; Until one man reached out to him; watched him during the shakes, encouraged him during the weak moments, and refused to let him fail.&nbsp; A single man lifted a weary and broken soul.</p><p>It took the government to destroy it.&nbsp; Good intentions, yes.&nbsp; Bad outcome, always.&nbsp; After Pookie cleaned himself up and got his life on track, government gave him a job.&nbsp; They sent him back to the very same streets that trapped him in the first place.</p>

