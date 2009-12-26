UPDATE** PICS Of Undie Bombers’ Explosives & Syringe

**UPDATE** 12/28/09 4PM EST

GlobalGrind has just learned that the alleged Delta terrorist burnt his penis off. Ouch.

Here are pictures, exclusively obtained by ABC NEWS, of the underwear, bomb and syringe used to try to blow a hole in the Delta Detroit bound plane.

Underwear with explosive inside:

Underwear with explosives attached:

The PETN explosive:

The syringe he tried to use to create a chemical combustion so the PETN would explode:

———–

A Nigerian man is ‘talking a lot’ to the FBI, said a senior U.S. official, after what the United States believes was an attempted terrorist attack on an inbound international flight.

The initial impression is that the suspect was acting alone and did not have any formal connections to organized terrorist groups, said the official, who is familiar with the investigation.

The suspect, identified by a U.S. government official as 23-year-old Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, ignited a small explosive device Friday, shortly before a Northwest flight from Amsterdam, Netherlands, landed at Detroit Metro Airport in Michigan.

Abdulmutallab was taken into custody and is being treated for second- and third-degree burns on his thighs, according to federal law enforcement and airline security sources.

